BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 39.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 146,078 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 13,977.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.42 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

