BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $15,748.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,690,918 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

