BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.35 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $15,327.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022233 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,692,049 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

