BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $575.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.95.

BLK opened at $502.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.61. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $377.28 and a 52 week high of $506.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

