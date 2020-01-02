Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market cap of $13,795.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,142.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.01816947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.02835062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00580458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00642964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00386173 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,291 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.