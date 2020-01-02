Blakecoin (BLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market cap of $13,900.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,316 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

