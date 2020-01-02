BLAST (BLAST) Price Down 25.3% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $41,894.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039274 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000753 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 210% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 85,587,603 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

