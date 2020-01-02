BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Capitalization Tops $87,090.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $87,090.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008888 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

