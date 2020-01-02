Block Array Hits Market Capitalization of $7,501.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $7,501.00 and $670.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.06019889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

