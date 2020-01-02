Block-Logic 1-Day Volume Tops $149.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $73,850.00 and $149.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00066560 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

