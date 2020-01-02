Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $6,280.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,437,608 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

