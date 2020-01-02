Blockport (BPT) Price Tops $0.0484

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Blockport has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $18,315.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.