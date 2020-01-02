BlockStamp (BST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.69 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 299.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 1,548.4% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $41.69 million and $882,243.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00022859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,705,833 coins and its circulating supply is 26,162,867 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

