Blocktix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $609.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Blocktix has a market cap of $186,054.00 and $609.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.