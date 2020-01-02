Bloom (BLT) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, AirSwap, Bibox and IDEX. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

