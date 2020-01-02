Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Insiders have sold a total of 620,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $881.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.10. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

