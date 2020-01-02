Blue Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $238,679.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $238,679.00 and $90.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

