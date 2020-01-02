Bob’s Repair Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $213,692.00 and approximately $170,114.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

