Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Cacti Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 6.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $82,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $322.75 price objective (down from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.41.

Shares of BA traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.47. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $309.40 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

