Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,530,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.47. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $309.40 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.