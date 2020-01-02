Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s ranking:

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $322.75 price target (down from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.41.

NYSE BA opened at $328.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing has a 52 week low of $309.40 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.