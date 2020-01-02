BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $90.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

