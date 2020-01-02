Bolivarcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $71,662.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,072,955 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

