BOLT Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. During the last week, BOLT has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.07 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. BOLT's official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

