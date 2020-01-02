BOMB Market Cap Reaches $558,040.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00008264 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $558,040.00 and approximately $28,699.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059141 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001125 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.56 or 0.99993067 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,397 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.