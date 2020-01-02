BonusCloud (BXC) Price Down 1.3% This Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,390.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.06016554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036787 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,833,430,359 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

