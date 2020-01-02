BOOM One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,789.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $745,576.00 and approximately $32,789.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,083 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

