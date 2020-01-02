BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0060

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $803,926.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061388 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,192,325,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,304,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

