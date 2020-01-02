Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $63,418.50 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $6.73 on Thursday, hitting $371.12. 121,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $230.93 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $40,789,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.56.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.