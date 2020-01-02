Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $46.00 at DA Davidson

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

EPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

EPAY opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $157,099.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock valued at $868,410. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

