Bottos Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io and IDEX. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $685,488.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.08 or 0.05941202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank, BigONE, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

