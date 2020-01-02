botXcoin (BOTX) Price Tops $0.0257 on Major Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and approximately $332,838.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About botXcoin

botXcoin's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. botXcoin's official website is botxcoin.com. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

