BQT Market Cap Tops $9.55 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $218,063.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.06051782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

