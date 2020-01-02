BriaCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $116.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $23,908.00 and $116.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,825.11 or 2.55122958 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020586 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

