Brickblock (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $10,442.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Brickblock has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00087364 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00059110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,992.67 or 1.00374280 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

