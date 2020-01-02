Brinker International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,421,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,065,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.