Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.34. 12,266,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,994,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

