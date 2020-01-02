Brokerages Anticipate Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Brightsphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 245,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 659,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

