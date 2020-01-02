Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.81). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,879.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,995. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 882,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

