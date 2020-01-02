Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Cellectis reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CLLS opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

