Brokerages Anticipate Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post $18.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.27 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Centene posted sales of $16.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.22 billion to $80.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

CNC stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,384,570. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

