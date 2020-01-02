Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($4.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,224. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

