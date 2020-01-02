Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.05). Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.86) to ($9.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 72,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

