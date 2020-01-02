Brokerages Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to report sales of $371.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $389.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

KALU stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.10. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $54,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 293,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

