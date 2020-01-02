Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $687.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

KTB opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $42.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

