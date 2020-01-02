Brokerages Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 928,126 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

