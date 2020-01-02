Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 273,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,090. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

