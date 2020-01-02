Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 244,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,313,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

