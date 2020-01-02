Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.66.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 472.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

