Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.57 (Buy) from the fourteen analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a strong buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group’s rating score has improved by 10.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $40.41 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Trip.com Group an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

